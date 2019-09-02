Cross country places first in season opening race

DeKALB — Junior Ashley Tutt was crowned champion with an individual award at the Western Illinois University Early Bird meet Friday. With Tutt and the Huskie’s phenomenal performance at the meet, the Huskies won the team championship, placing first out of five teams.
Tutt ran a time of 14:10.5, breaking the four-kilometer course record of 14:23.4, previously set by Kristen Garwood of Hannibal-LaGrange University in 2015.
In second place was junior Mackenzie Callahan with a time of 14:20.8, and in third place was redshirt senior Ericka Hibser who clocked in at 14:21.8. All three runners broke the previous record set by Garwood. Completing the top four sweep by the Huskies, senior Vivian Overbeck finished with a time of 14:26.3.
The Huskies earned a combined 16 points. Bradley University took second with 54 points.
Taking third place was the host, Western Illinois University, with 78 points. Fourth place was Webster University with 92 points, and taking the final spot was Carl Sandburg College with 144 points.
The Huskies will be hosting the Huskie Challenge for their next meet. Race time will be at 5 p.m on Friday, Sept. 6 on the North 40 course in DeKalb.