Dunsire posts best Huskie men's golf performance, team places 14

DeKALB — The men’s golf team closed its first invitational of the Head Coach John Carlson era Tuesday. The Huskies finished in 12th place and were led by sophomore Tommy Dunsire’s 10th place individual performance.
Dunsire was able to shoot four under par in 54 holes for 212. This score gave the Huskie part of a three way tie for tenth.
Dunsire said he was pleased with his game.
“I was hitting it pretty well off the tee and keeping the ball in play,” Dunsire said to NIU athletics. “I was making putts today and Sunday. It was a solid first tournament.”
Carlson said he was impressed by Dunsire’s performance at the tournament.
“I thought he was out there being patient and trusting his strengths,” Carson said.
Dunsire opened the tournament with a score of three under 69 on Sunday. He was able to finish strong with two under 70 on Tuesday.
Carlson said he was proud of his golfers despite the placement of the team.
“We competed at a high level,” Carlson said. “Our guys handled the transition of conditions throughout the tournament very well.”
Huskie junior Michael Mattas scored two under 70 to finish the tournament, which helped him place 36th for individuals.
These rounds were able to help NIU earn a +17, 11 strokes behind the University of Wisconsin.
The Huskies travel next to Northwestern University for the Windon Memorial.
Tee-off is set for Monday in Lake Forest.