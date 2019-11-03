Eastern Michigan sweeps 2019 MAC Championships

DeKALB — Eastern Michigan University left DeKalb on Saturday as the rightful owner of the 2019 Mid-American Conference Championships.

The Eagles took first place in the men’s and women’s races hosted by NIU at the North 40 course.

Neither EMU team had a runner take the individual race; however, both teams had three Eagles finish in the top 10.

Men’s 8K race

Sophomore Andy Payne was the first Eagles runner to cross the line. Payne finished fourth with sophomores Baldvin Magnusson and Owen Day placing seventh and 10th respectively.

The Eagles closed out the race with 59 points, five points in front of second place Miami University – Ohio.

Payne and Magnusson earned First Team All-MAC honors; Day earned Second Team All-MAC.

Women’s 6K race

Senior Natalie Cizmas led the way for the EMU as she was the first Eagle to cross the finish line. Cizmas took second overall, falling .10 seconds behind NIU’s junior Ashley Tutt.

Junior Karlie Swanson and senior Emily Smith finished fourth and ninth respectively. Cizmas and Swanson earned First Team All-MAC honors, while Smith earned Second Team All-MAC.