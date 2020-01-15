DeKALB — Eight gymnasts placed individually at the Kent State University meet Saturday.

Sophomore Tara Kofmehl placed first with a score of 9.800, a new personal record for her since her previous record score of 9.775 at Central Michigan last season.

On vault, junior Zoie Schroeder, placed third with a 9.775 a high vault score for her, beam generally being her specialty.

Schroeder and juniors Mia Lord and Catherine Biddle all placed individually on beam. Lord placed first with a 9.850, just under her personal record of 9.900 made at the 2019 Mid-American Conference Championships.

Biddle placed third with a score of 9.800, a few points shy of her personal record of 9.825 made at Western Michigan University during the 2019 season.

Schroeder came out in second with a score of 9.825, her personal record was made at last season’s MAC Championships with a 9.850.

On floor, Kofmehl placed third with a score of 9.750. Her personal record is a 9.900, set at last season’s Ball State University meet.

Sophomore Morgan Hooper placed first on uneven parallel bars with a score of 9.825, just under her personal record of 9.900 set at last season’s state championships.

First-year Brookelyn Sears placed second overall with a score of 9.775, the first official score of her collegiate career.

"That's what we're looking for from [Sears],” Head Coach Sam Morreale said in an NIU Athletics news release. “She's super solid in training, and for the first time in a collegiate meet, she was as even-keeled as she is every day in practice."