Eugene German becomes NIU's all-time leading scorer

DeKALB — Huskie men’s basketball has a new all-time scoring leader, as senior guard Eugene German passes former NIU forward and NIU Athletics Hall of Famer T.J. Lux.
German scored his 18th point of the game on a tough layup with under seven minutes remaining in the game as cheers erupted out of the Convocation Center.
German broke Lux’s scoring record of 1,996 career points that he accumulated from 1995-2000. Lux set the scoring record for the Huskies in 2000 after passing fellow hall of fame forward Donnell Thomas.
German came into the season sixth on the all-time scoring list with 1,569 points. He came into Saturday’s game averaging 19.5 points per game on 41.4% shooting from the field, and 33.6% from behind the arc.
