Eugene German has a chance to become NIU's all-time leading scorer in game against Miami

DeKALB — The men’s basketball team will conclude its three-game homestand 3 p.m. Saturday as it hosts the Miami University–Ohio RedHawks.

The Huskies are on a three-game win streak after a close 61-59 victory over the Ohio University Bobcats Tuesday. A jump shot from senior forward Noah McCarty put NIU over Ohio ith 18 seconds left. McCarty recorded a career-high 16 points in the contest. First-year guard Tyler Cochran recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Eugene German added a team-high 18 points. German is now just 18 points from breaking former Huskie T.J. Lux’s school scoring record, which was set in 2000

The RedHawks will bring a 2-5 Mid-American Conference record into Saturday’s matchup after a 73-68 victory over the Eastern Michigan University Eagles on Jan. 25. Miami had multiple players in double figures, including junior guard Nike Sibande and redshirt sophomore guard Isaiah Coleman-Lands who each had 16 points. First-year guard Dae Dae Grant chipped in with 13 points.

The last matchup between the two teams occurred Jan. 8, ending in a 83-70 victory for the Huskies. NIU shot 57.7% from the field. The Huskies held the RedHawks to just 37.5% shooting in the second half, which included only 12.5% from beyond the arc. NIU shot 50% from three-point range.

With over 3 minutes left in the contest, the Huskies extended their lead to 14 points, ending any chance of a RedHawks’ comeback.

Following Saturday’s contest, NIU will go back on the road 6 p.m. Tuesday to take on the University of Toledo Rockets.

Saturday’s game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.