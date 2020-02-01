Eugene German has a chance to become NIU's all-time leading scorer in game against Miami

Senior Eugene German (left) drives past an Eagle defender Jan. 25 during NIU's win over Eastern Michigan University at the Convocation Center.

 Jarrett Huff | Northern Star

DeKALB — The men’s basketball team will conclude its three-game homestand 3 p.m. Saturday as it hosts the Miami University–Ohio RedHawks. 

The Huskies are on a three-game win streak after a close 61-59 victory over the Ohio University Bobcats Tuesday. A jump shot from senior forward Noah McCarty put NIU over Ohio ith 18 seconds left. McCarty recorded a career-high 16 points in the contest. First-year guard Tyler Cochran recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. 

Senior guard Eugene German added a team-high 18 points. German is now just 18 points from breaking former Huskie T.J. Lux’s school scoring record, which was set in 2000 

The RedHawks will bring a 2-5 Mid-American Conference record into Saturday’s matchup after a 73-68 victory over the Eastern Michigan University Eagles on Jan. 25. Miami had multiple players in double figures, including junior guard Nike Sibande and redshirt sophomore guard Isaiah Coleman-Lands who each had 16 points. First-year guard Dae Dae Grant chipped in with 13 points. 

The last matchup between the two teams occurred Jan. 8, ending in a 83-70 victory for the Huskies. NIU shot 57.7% from the field. The Huskies held the RedHawks to just 37.5% shooting in the second half, which included only 12.5% from beyond the arc. NIU shot 50% from three-point range. 

With over 3 minutes left in the contest, the Huskies extended their lead to 14 points, ending any chance of a RedHawks’ comeback. 

Following Saturday’s contest, NIU will go back on the road 6 p.m. Tuesday to take on the University of Toledo Rockets. 

Saturday’s game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.

More Sports Stories

Super Bowl prop bets can give fans another fun way to enjoy the big game
Sports
featured

Super Bowl prop bets can give fans another fun way to enjoy the big game

  • Matt Boecker | Assistant Sports Editor

DeKALB — Every year, the Super Bowl brings people together to watch the big game, indulge in some buffalo dip and eat some other food that won’t leave it’s consumer feeling very rosy in the morning. There’s another fold that can be added to the mix that promises to keep people entertained: p…

Sports staff predicts Super Bowl LIV
Sports

Sports staff predicts Super Bowl LIV

  • Northern Star Sports Staff
  • Updated

DeKALB — The sports staff give their predictions for Super Bowl LIV ahead of kickoff Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The game can be watched on FOX.