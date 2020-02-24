Eugene German selected as MAC West Co-Player of the Week

DeKALB — Senior guard Eugene German takes home another Mid-American Conference West Co-Player of the Week award.
NIU’s lone game for the week against the Central Michigan University Chippewas was all it took for German to be selected. He scored a team-high 23 points, season-high nine rebounds, three assists and two steals as he led the Huskies to an 82-81 overtime victory Saturday night at the Convocation Center. The win snapped a two-game skid for the Huskies.
German’s offensive efforts moved him past former Ball State University guard Ray McCallum and former NBA and Ohio University forward Gary Trent, currently sitting at seventh on the MAC’s all-time scoring list.
German is currently averaging 20.2 points per game on the season, placing him 27th nationally in the scoring category.
