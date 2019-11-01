DeKALB – Fatty’s Pub, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, will host a football watch party 11 a.m. Saturday for the NIU versus Central Michigan University game.
The Huskies stand at 3–5 this season. NIU is coming off a Homecoming game victory where the Huskies dominate University of Akron, 49–0.
With a strong season opener, beating out Illinois State University 24–10, hopes were high for the potential this team had under newly appointed Head Coach Thomas Hammock.
Last season, Northern Illinois University clinched a clutch win Sept. 15, 2018 against Central Michigan 24–16 at Huskie Stadium.
Fatty’s Pub will offer the usual amenities offered at any local bar with a dash of school spirit with fellow huskies as they cheer NIU to another win.
If Northern wants a shot at a playoff spot, the Huskies need a win against the Chippewas.
