DeKALB — Sophomore cornerback Devin Haney announced on his personal Twitter account Thursday he will transfer from NIU at the end of the season.

Haney expressed gratitude through a notepad message he posted, including confirmation from the NCAA granting his request.

“I want to first and foremost thank God for all he has done for me and also blessing me with the opportunity of playing college football two years at a great University,” Haney wrote in the Tweet. “After much prayer and numerous talks with my family, I have decided it is in my best interest to go ahead and enter the transfer portal as I will be moving on from NIU for my last two years of eligibility, and I have officially entered the transfer portal with the NCAA.”

Head Coach Thomas Hammock addressed the announcement Friday in his weekly press conference, saying he talked Wednesday with Haney before the Huskies’ 31-28 win over the University of Toledo Rockets.

“I wish him nothing but the best,” Hammock said. “He came and spoke to me before the Toledo game and expressed what he wanted to do. I shook his hand and told him I wished him the best.”

Haney did play in the Toledo game and has played in all 10 games this season.