Mallory Cup stays in Oxford as Huskies fall to Miami–Ohio

DeKALB — The NIU football team was unsuccessful in their bid to take the Mallory Cup Saturday, falling 27-24 to the Miami University – Ohio RedHawks.

NIU took a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter, but gave up three touchdowns on the next three Miami possessions and never regained the lead.

Redshirt junior quarterback Marcus Childers scored two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in relief of injured senior quarterback Ross Bowers. Bowers left the game in the second quarter following a head-first fall into the turf.

The defense kept the RedHawks’ running game in check all day, but ultimately were downed by first-year quarterback Brett Gabbet throwing for 273 yards and a touchdown.

Junior wide receiver Tyrice Richie and redshirt sophomore linebacker Jordan Cole were both out of the starting lineups due to suspensions. Redshirt senior linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis also didn’t play Saturday.

The game looked to be a defensive battle early on, with neither team reaching the opposing side of the field until late in the first quarter. Cole Tucker, redshirt sophomore wide receiver, made a one-handed catch to put NIU inside the Miami redzone.

John Richardson, redshirt first-year kicker, put NIU up 3-0 just before the end of the first. An 85-yard kick return by senior running back Maruice Thomas of Miami gave the RedHawks their first possession in NIU territory, but they failed to score.

Bowers led the Huskies into Miami territory again late in the second quarter when he was tackled on a run. Bowers landed facemask first on the turf and needed assistance to get up and off the field.

Childers replaced Bowers and scored his first rushing touchdown two plays later to extend NIU’s lead. The RedHawks were able to put points on the board with a one-yard touchdown run for junior running back Jaylon Bester to make it 10-7 at halftime.

NIU and Miami traded the lead throughout the third quarter. Gabbert threw a pass over the NIU defense and found first-year wide receiver James Maye for a 45-yard touchdown to take the lead.

The Huskies responded with a three-yard touchdown run by Childers to reclaim the lead, only for Miami to take it back on another Bester rushing touchdown. The RedHawks led 21-17 at the end of the third.

Miami extended their lead to 27-17 on a pair of field goals by senior kicker Sam Sloman in the fourth quarter, giving NIU the ball back with 5:57 left.

Childers managed to kickstart an NIU drive with a pair of first down running gains. He threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tucker with 2:44 left, keeping NIU’s hopes alive.

The RedHawks were forced to punt the ball to NIU with 1:44 on the clock and one timeout remaining, in part due to a botched play that resulted in a loss of 13 yards.

Childers found Spencer Tears, redshirt senior wide receiver, for an eight-yard completion on second down, but was sacked for a loss of seven on third down. A pass intended for Tucker on fourth down was incomplete, and Miami ran out the final 52 seconds.

NIU sees its record fall to 2-5 overall with a 1-2 record in Mid-American Conference play. Miami improves its conference record to 2-1 and holds a share of the East division lead.

Homecoming could spell a return to form for the Huskies as they face the winless University of Akron Zips. Kickoff at Huskie Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m.