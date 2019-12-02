DeKALB — Jordan Lynch, the former Huskie quarterback and Heisman trophy candidate, claimed his first IHSA football title as a head coach Saturday.

The Mount Carmel High School Caravan completed an undefeated season with a 37-13 win over the Nazareth Academy Roadrunners. In just his second season as the leader of his high school alma mater, Lynch delivered the school its 13th state football title.

Lynch handed the Caravan its first title since replacing long-time head coach Frank Lenti, which Lynch took pride in taking the reigns of the program as quick as he did.

"I had to come in and show consistency," Lynch said. "I had to be there every day and show these guys that I'm the same everyday. I've won at every level of football I've played at, I know what it takes to win. [I told them to] just trust me and trust these coaches."

It was a family affair for Jordan, with his brother Justin Lynch at quarterback for Mount Carmel. Justin Lynch rushed for five touchdowns on 26 carries.

The last time a member of the Lynch family took the field at Huskie Stadium in 2013, Jordan Lynch rushed for 321 yards against Western Michigan University. The mark still stands as the NCAA record for rushing yards in a game by a quarterback.

Jordan tried to inspire his younger brother Justin with a pre-game talk.

"He actually said to me before this game the last time he stepped on this field he had 321 yards," Justin said. "I took that heart to heart very seriously. Don't know if I came close to 321."