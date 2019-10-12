Halftime update: NIU vs Ohio

DeKALB—The NIU football team trails at halftime to the Ohio Bobcats by a score of 21-10, with Ohio senior quarterback Nathan Rourke scoring a rushing and receiving touchdown.

NIU’s offense hasn’t seen much playing time, with only 10 minutes with possession of the ball. The Huskies only touchdown came early in the first quarter off a blocked punt that was recovered by redshirt senior safety Adam Buirge.

Since the touchdown, NIU has settled a 52-yard field goal made by redshirt first-year kicker Josh Richardson. Richardson also has a pair of misses.

The Huskies will receive the second half kickoff.