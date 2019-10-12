Halftime update: NIU vs Ohio

DeKALB—The NIU football team trails at halftime to the Ohio Bobcats by a score of 21-10, with Ohio senior quarterback Nathan Rourke scoring a rushing and receiving touchdown.

NIU’s offense hasn’t seen much playing time, with only 10 minutes with possession of the ball. The Huskies only touchdown came early in the first quarter off a blocked punt that was recovered by redshirt senior safety Adam Buirge.

Since the touchdown, NIU has settled a 52-yard field goal made by redshirt first-year kicker Josh Richardson. Richardson also has a pair of misses.

The Huskies will receive the second half kickoff.

DeKALB – Mid-American Conference play begins for the Huskies today, and with a 5-6-1 record, NIU has some scores to settle.

DeKALB — Women’s soccer has reached the halfway point of the season and is midway through Mid-American Conference play. The team’s record of 2-9-1 suggests it's been a tough season, but there is more than meets the eye. The Huskies have made strides this season and sit in a better position c…

DeKALB — The volleyball team stands alone in third place in the Mid-American Conference West division after a win against the Western Michigan University Broncos. The Huskies and Broncos entered the day tied for the third place spot, as both teams had a record of 2-2.