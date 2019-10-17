Hall of Fame includes several NIU and MAC stars

DeKALB — NIU’s 2019 Hall of Fame class is packed with Huskies who etched their mark in NIU athletics. Cleats, sneakers, playbooks and hurdles are mere trademarks in the careers of the history-making athletes who represented NIU. The 2019 class includes the first Huskie drafted in the WNBA, a basketball team that holds the record for most wins in a season and the highest ever Huskie NFL-draft choice.

Stephanie Raymond

The former women’s basketball star laced her sneakers for the Huskies from 2003-07 and became the first Huskie to be drafted into the WNBA. The Rockford-native did not have to travel far, as the Chicago Sky drafted Raymond with the 20th pick in the second round. Raymond cemented her legacy in the NIU record books with a sixth-rank 1,719 career points and second-rank 271 career steals.

The 1990-91 Men’s Basketball Team

One of three men’s basketball teams to head to the Big Dance will be inducted with a long list of accomplishments on its resumé. The Cinderella story didn’t go as planned, as the Huskies fell to St. John’s University in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. The Huskies posted a program-best 25 victories, including a Mid-Continent Conference regular season banner. The team also reached the conference tournament, but fell to University of Wisconsin – Green Bay. Huskies Donnell “Train” Thomas and Donald Whiteside were named to the first-team All-MCC and Jim Molinari earned MCC Coach of the Year.

Larry English

The Huskie would shove helmets into the ground as a menacing defensive linemen from 2004-2008, and now he’ll forever find a plaque to honor his 31.5 NIU-career sacks. The Huskie is a two-time MAC MVP and three-time All MAC. The Huskie proved to be a machine, as he played in every game for NIU between 2006-08. English was drafted by the San Diego Chargers with 16th pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Kristina Campos

At the end of her Huskie career as a gymnast, Campos held four of top-five school-best scores in the all-around. Campos is still the current all-around record holder, as well as being tied for a school-record on the balance beam. The Huskie’s accomplishments earned her the 2003 MAC Gymnast of the Year award during her sophomore year. Campos also won four team MVP awards.

Ashley Morrow

First impressions matter, and that is exactly what set Morrow apart from her competition. In her first-ever competition, Marrow set a school-record in the indoor shot put Dec. 3, 2003 during the Illinois State Redbird Open. The Huskie finished her first-year campaign with second team All-MAC honors and became one of two Huskies to be the first ever women’s track and field athletes to qualify for the NCAA Regionals.

Jerry Pettibone

Defeating Big Ten schools was a trend even before NIU’s upset-win over University of Nebraska 21-17 in 2017. Head Coach Pettibone was at the helm of the football program during NIU’s first ever victory against a Big Ten opponent when the team defeated University of Wisconsin 19-17 in 1988. Pettibone was head coach from 1985-90, and won 33 games at NIU. Under Pettibone, the Huskies also beat a ranked team for the first time ever when they ran all over Fresno State University in a dominating 73-18 victory.

Allison Wade

The Huskie laced her boots for only two seasons as a Huskie, but her influence has yet to be forgotten. The former women’s soccer alumna holds the single-season goal record with 19 goals. Wade finished her career at NIU with 31 goals and 71 points, which are school second-best records. Wade was 1997 MAC Player of the Year as well as a first team All-MAC honors.

The hall of fame ceremony will be part of the 113th Homecoming celebrations at NIU.

The event will begin with a cocktail reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by the ceremony 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Duke Ellington Ballroom inside the Holmes Student Center.

The ceremony is free, according to an NIU Athletics news release.