DeKALB — At the half of a rainy 113th Homecoming game, the NIU football team is pouring it on the University of Akron Zips with a 21-0 lead.

The two teams have battled wet conditions with the Huskies' run game giving NIU the edge.

After forcing a three and out on Akron’s opening possession, NIU found the endzone on a 14-play drive. Tre Harbison, redshirt junior running back, gave the Huskies a touchdown on a five-yard rush to lead 7-0.

Huskie sophomore cornerback Devin Haney intercepted a pass from Zach Gibson, Akron first-year quarterback, in the second quarter. The Huskies scored on the following play with a 30-yard rushing touchdown by Harbison to make the score 14-0.

Childers got in on the scoring with a five-yard touchdown pass to Brett Bostad, redshirt first-year fullback. NIU had possession late in the second half, but their one fumble today was recovered by Akron.

The Huskies will receive the second half kickoff.