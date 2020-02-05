Here's where the Huskies will play this weekend

DeKALB — The men’s basketball team will look to extend their 5 game winning streak against Kent State and women’s softball looks to open up the season well with a couple wins at the FAU First Pitch Classic.

Track and Field

The Huskies will be opening the weekend with the Meyo Invitational at the University of Notre Dame. The Meyo Invitational will feature some of the top Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the country and will be broadcasted on ACCNetwork on ESPN. The meet will be from Friday morning to Saturday evening and at the Meyo Field inside the Loftus Sports Center in South Bend, Indiana.

Softball

The Huskies will be opening up the 2020 season in the FAU First Pitch Classic throughout the weekend against some of the top teams in the country. At 8 a.m. Friday, the team will play Bethune-Cookman and will finish 10:15 a.m. against the University of Purdue. They will open up play on 12:30 p.m. Saturday against 25th-ranked team Wisconsin and will finish the day against the hosts, Florida Atlantic University at 5 p.m.

They will finish the weekend with a game 8 a.m. Sunday against the Indiana State Sycamores.

All the games will be played at the FAU softball stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

Gymnastics

The Gymnastics team will be competing at Eastern Michigan University on Friday. Both the Huskies and Eastern Michigan are 2-2 for the season. The match will begin at 5 p.m. in Ypsilanti, Michigan, and will be aired on ESPN3.

Wrestling

The Huskies will be traveling in Ohio this weekend with meets against Cleveland State and the University of Ohio.

The Huskies will face off against Cleveland State on Friday at 6 p.m. in Cleveland, Ohio. The Vikings are 8-4 on the season.

On Sunday, the Huskies will match up against the University of Ohio in Athens, Ohio. The match will start at 1 p.m. will air on ESPN+.

Men’s Basketball

The Huskies will play Friday against Kent State University in the Convocation Center in DeKalb. The Huskies look to extend a four-game winning streak.

Kent State won their last game against the Huskies, but the Huskies are 8-3 at home. The game will begin at 6 p.m. and will air on CBS Sports Network.

Women’s Basketball

The Huskies will be playing Saturday against the Bowling Green Falcons in Bowling Green, Ohio.

The Huskies got an important win on Saturday against the University of Buffalo and look to add on to Bowling Green’s 2 game losing streak. The game will begin noon at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Women’s Tennis

This weekend, the Huskies will be playing three matches in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Huskies will open up the weekend 3 p.m. Saturday at the University of Creighton. The Bluejays are 2-3 on the season.

The Huskies will be playing a doubleheader on 9:30 a.m. Sunday starting against the University of Omaha. They will finish the weekend 1 p.m. against Doane University. Both of these matches will be played at the University of Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska.