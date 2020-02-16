DeKALB — Hockey had a plethora of power play opportunities, but couldn’t make them count in a 6-1 loss to the Robert Morris University Eagles on Saturday night.

After taking six penalties and one game misconduct on Friday night, NIU played much more disciplined on Saturday, taking only three penalties.

Roles were reversed in game two, as Robert Morris took seven penalties, but the Huskies’ special teams couldn’t get anything going, scoring only one power play goal.

The Eagles spent much of the first period in NIU’s zone. This resulted in a goal on a 2-on-1 breakaway with 7:25 left in the period. Later in the frame, sophomore goaltender Brian Eisele made a terrific save, but couldn’t corral the rebound. This led to Robert Morris burying its second goal of the night with 4:26 remaining in the first.

In the second period, the Huskies had a 5-on-3 power play, and two additional power plays, but couldn’t convert them to points. Meanwhile, the Eagles scored three times to bump its lead to 5-0.

The offensive struggles continued for the Huskies in the third period. With 10:03 left to play, Robert Morris tickled the twine on the power play to make it a 6-0 game. With 16 seconds left, senior forward Brad Krauser scored on the power play to avoid the shutout. The goal was Krauser’s second of the season.

The loss is the fourth straight for the Huskies, as the team’s record falls to 5-22 on the season.

NIU will head south for games on Friday and Saturday against the Missouri State University Bears. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. for each game, and they can be watched on NIU Hockey’s Facebook page.