Hockey can't keep its foot on the gas in loss to Missouri State

DeKALB — Hockey started strong but couldn’t hold its two goal lead in a 7-4 loss to the Missouri State University Ice Bears on Saturday night.

NIU had a strong first period, getting a pair of goals from first-year forwards Hunter Wahl and Rodahn Evans. The Huskies also played well defensively, shutting the Ice Bears out in the opening period.

Missouri State would come out firing in the second period, scoring a power play goal and three even strength goals, but the Huskies scored twice to finish the second period tied 4-4. The goal scorers for NIU were first-year forward Mason Ihrke and Evans getting his second goal of the night.

The Ice Bears kept things rolling in the third period while NIU cooled off. Missouri State found the back of the net three times while shutting down the Huskies’ offense. NIU had two power play opportunities, but its special teams couldn’t get it done in the eventual 7-4 loss.

With only two regular season games remaining, NIU’s record sits at 5-24.

The Huskies will finally return to home ice next weekend after six consecutive road games. They’ll take on Maryville University 7:50 p.m Friday and 4:50 p.m. Saturday at Canlan Ice Sports in West Dundee.

The Midwest College Hockey matchups will be important for the Huskies as they try to avoid finishing last in the MCH standings.