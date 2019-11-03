DeKALB — The Huskies bounced back Saturday with a nail-biting 5-4 victory against Waldorf University after a 4-1 loss Friday to the Warriors.

The Huskies traveled to Albert Lea, Minnesota where they split two weekend matches at the Albert Lea City Arena.

After the first period, Waldorf was up 1-0, but it could not keep its foot on the gas, allowing four Huskies to find the back of the net in the second period.

With four goals in the second period, the Huskies scored more goals than any other game this season.

First-year forwards Osman Cholak, Mason Ihrke and Nick Lata got their first goals of the season. First-year forward Nick Gonzalez scored the fourth goal of the game, beating the buzzer in the second period.

NIU would carry its momentum into the third period as first-year forward Rodahn Evans lit the lamp for his third goal of the season, giving the Huskies a 5-1 lead.

However, NIU would take its foot off the gas, allowing three Warrior goals in the third period, trimming the lead to one with 1:27 left in the game.

Waldorf pulled its goaltender to add the extra attacker, but NIU stood firm as the Huskies went on to win.

NIU’s penalty kill shined Friday and Saturday, killing off all but one of Waldorf’s 12 power-play opportunities in both games.

NIU moves to 2-5 on the season and 2-2 in Midwest College Hockey play.

NIU returns home next weekend for a pair of games against McKendree University. The first game is set for 7:50 p.m. Friday, and the second is set for 4:50 p.m. Saturday at the Canlan Ice Center in West Dundee.

NIU’s two home games precede a six-game away stretch starting Nov. 15 against the University of Illinois through Dec. 7 against the University of Toledo.