DeKALB — The Huskies started hot but couldn’t keep the momentum going in their 3-2 loss on Friday to Western Michigan University.

NIU jumped out of the gate, getting first period goals from first-year forwards Nick Gonzalez and Rodahn Evans to get a 2-0 lead.

Gonzalez broke the ice, scoring the first goal of the game. The Huskie said before the game he was being teased by his teammates for being a younger player, but that did not hold him back.

“It felt really good,” Gonzalez said. “Being a younger kid, [my teammates] like to chirp me about [my age]. So it feels good.”