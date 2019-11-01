DeKALB — After two periods of play, NIU trails Midwest College Hockey foe Waldorf University, 3-1.

Sophomore defenseman Zach Huggins opened the scoring, giving the Huskies a 1-0 lead late in the first period. The power-play goal is Huggins’ first of the season.

NIU’s lead didn’t last long, as Waldorf tied the game at 1-1 a minute after Huggins’ goal.

In the second period, the Warriors tacked on two more goals, giving them a 3-1 lead as the teams head into the final period. The Huskies will have a chance to gain momentum, as they will open the third period with a power play opportunity.

NIU’s penalty kill has looked good, killing off all three disadvantages.