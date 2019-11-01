DeKALB — After two periods of play, NIU trails Midwest College Hockey foe Waldorf University, 3-1.
Sophomore defenseman Zach Huggins opened the scoring, giving the Huskies a 1-0 lead late in the first period. The power-play goal is Huggins’ first of the season.
NIU’s lead didn’t last long, as Waldorf tied the game at 1-1 a minute after Huggins’ goal.
In the second period, the Warriors tacked on two more goals, giving them a 3-1 lead as the teams head into the final period. The Huskies will have a chance to gain momentum, as they will open the third period with a power play opportunity.
NIU’s penalty kill has looked good, killing off all three disadvantages.
More Sports Stories
DeKALB — After two periods of play, NIU trails Midwest College Hockey foe Waldorf University, 3-1.
DeKALB — Daniel Crawford’s style of playing high school basketball earned him a nickname that could just as easily apply to his style of playing football.
DeKALB – Fatty’s Pub, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, will host a football watch party 11 a.m. Saturday for the NIU versus Central Michigan University game.
DeKALB — Mother nature was unsure whether it was Halloween or the Winter holidays when the women’s soccer team lost its last game of the season on Thursday during a snowy showdown.
DeKALB — Cross Country will participate Saturday in the highly anticipated Mid-American Conference Championships hosted by NIU at the North 40 Course in DeKalb.
DeKALB — Junior libero Miranda Karlen and sophomore setter Grace Balensiefer earned Mid American Conference honors for their performances Friday and Saturday, which led to wins over Kent State University and Ohio University.