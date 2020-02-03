Hockey sweeps Waldorf University with a win Sunday

DeKALB — First-year forward Rodahn Evans’ overtime goal lifted NIU past the Waldorf University Warriors.

NIU’s 5-4 win on Sunday evening clinched the Huskies’ weekend sweep over the Warriors. This is the first time NIU has swept an opponent this season.

The first period was a defensive battle until late in the period when first-year forward Osman Cholak scored his fourth goal of the season.

The second period was a barn-burner, with two goals scored for NIU and three for Waldorf. The goal scorers for the Huskies were first-year forward Hunter Wahl and sophomore defenseman Alec Porzondek. After a fast-paced period of hockey, the game was tied 3-3.

With 7:51 remaining in the third period, sophomore forward Tyler Gut put the Huskies back on top by one goal. Waldorf would counter with a goal of its own about three minutes later. Neither team could separate itself before the final buzzer sounded.

Evans, the Huskies’ leader in goals and points, would step-up and light the lamp to give NIU the 5-4 victory. This was the third point of the night for Evans, as he also assisted on two prior NIU goals.

The Huskies move to 5-18 on the season and 5-7 in Midwest College Hockey play. The weekend sweep moved NIU past Waldorf in the MCH standings, as the Huskies currently claim fifth place and Waldorf claims sixth.

The Huskies will head south to O’Fallon, Illinois, to face the McKendree University Bearcats on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. NIU will look to avenge a pair of blowout losses dished out by the Bearcats on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. In the two-game weekend series, McKendree outscored NIU 30-6.