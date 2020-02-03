Hockey sweeps Waldorf University with a win Sunday

A group of Huskies celebrate a goal against Kent State University on Jan. 10 at Canlan Ice Sports in West Dundee.

 Erin Ledyard | NIU Hockey

DeKALB — First-year forward Rodahn Evans’ overtime goal lifted NIU past the Waldorf University Warriors.

NIU’s 5-4 win on Sunday evening clinched the Huskies’ weekend sweep over the Warriors. This is the first time NIU has swept an opponent this season.

The first period was a defensive battle until late in the period when first-year forward Osman Cholak scored his fourth goal of the season. 

The second period was a barn-burner, with two goals scored for NIU and three for Waldorf. The goal scorers for the Huskies were first-year forward Hunter Wahl and sophomore defenseman Alec Porzondek. After a fast-paced period of hockey, the game was tied 3-3.

With 7:51 remaining in the third period, sophomore forward Tyler Gut put the Huskies back on top by one goal. Waldorf would counter with a goal of its own about three minutes later. Neither team could separate itself before the final buzzer sounded.

Evans, the Huskies’ leader in goals and points, would step-up and light the lamp to give NIU the 5-4 victory. This was the third point of the night for Evans, as he also assisted on two prior NIU goals.

The Huskies move to 5-18 on the season and 5-7 in Midwest College Hockey play. The weekend sweep moved NIU past Waldorf in the MCH standings, as the Huskies currently claim fifth place and Waldorf claims sixth.

The Huskies will head south to O’Fallon, Illinois, to face the McKendree University Bearcats on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. NIU will look to avenge a pair of blowout losses dished out by the Bearcats on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. In the two-game weekend series, McKendree outscored NIU 30-6.

 

More Sports Stories

Wrestling dominates SIUE in road victory
Sports

Wrestling dominates SIUE in road victory

  • James Krause | Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — The wrestling team set a quick pace Saturday with a 29-9 win over the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Cougars, highlighted by a pair of first-round pinfall wins.

Ally May's clutch shot lifts Huskies over Bulls
Sports

Ally May's clutch shot lifts Huskies over Bulls

  • Justin Kelley | Reporter

DeKALB — The women’s basketball team defeated the University at Buffalo Bulls 65-64 in shocking fashion Saturday. Redshirt senior forward Ally May gave NIU the lead with five seconds left in the game.

Tags