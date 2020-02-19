Hockey to see three new faces on roster

DeKALB — A forward, a defenseman and a goalie from NIU hockey’s D3 team will be called up to play with the D1 team for the remainder of the season.

The D3 team’s season came to a close on Saturday with the Huskies losing the Mid-American Collegiate Hockey Association’s Bronze Championship game by a score of 8-6 to Marquette University.

The D1 Huskies still have four games remaining before the Midwest College Hockey playoffs begin on March 6.

Because of the copious amount of injuries the D1 team has been battling through, Head Coach Mike Rucinski has called up first-year forward Zach Sockol, first-year defenseman Kyle Meehan and junior goaltender Ethan Koncor.

Sockol had a dominant season offensively.

The 5 foot 9 forward was a team leader in multiple offensive categories. He had 30 points, 19 assists, averaged 1.25 points per game and finished tied for second in goals with 11. Sockol also took only two penalties in 24 games.

Meehan will be a much appreciated addition to the D1 roster due to a majority of the team’s injuries coming to defensemen. Meehan finished his D3 campaign with 11 points on four goals and seven assists.

Rounding out the D3 call-ups is Koncor, who finished the season with a 7-4-1 record between the pipes. This was the best of the teams’ three goalies. Koncor had a .901 save percentage while allowing 3.96 goals per game.

Rucinski said calling the players up will also serve as a great way to reward the excellent season each player had.