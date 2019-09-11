Huskie Spotlight: Q & A with Ashley Tutt

DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.