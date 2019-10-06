DeKALB — NIU won its first game at the Division 1 hockey level Saturday, defeating Midland University at the Canlan Ice Center in West Dundee.
This was the most complete game NIU has had on the young season. Special teams played well, allowing no power-play goals while scoring one themselves. Good defense, goalie play and three goals were the formula for the first Huskie win of the season.
After losing 7-1 on Friday night, the Huskies were able to exact some revenge, winning 3-1. This moves NIU to 1-3 on the season, and 1-1 in Midwest College Hockey conference play.
First-year forwards Rodahn Evans and Austin Walny and senior forward Brad Krauser all found the back of the net for the Huskies.
Sophomore goaltender Brian Eisele also made a major impact. Eisele played the third period of Friday night’s game and all of Saturday’s game, allowing only a single goal to the Warriors.
Midland was averaging a tick above six goals per game going into Saturday’s bout. The Huskie goaltender was putting together a highlight tape with his glove, killing off 14 NIU penalties.
The Huskies play next 7:50 p.m. Friday, when they host the University of Iowa at the Canlan Ice Center at West Dundee.