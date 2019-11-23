Huskies compete for annual Intrasquad, showcase teams' talent

DeKALB — Crowd support wasn’t a problem Friday as the gymnastics team competed in its Red/Black Intrasquad meet. Walking into Victor E. Court the sounds of fans screaming were heard, and the smell of chalk filled the gym as the teams walked onto the mats ready to perform.

“We had a great crowd; it was awesome,” Head Coach Sam Morreale said. “That’s what we want from tonight. It’s super early [in the season] for us. For us, it’s awesome because of the people here, getting that many eyes on us just changes the way we approach things.”

The Huskies were split into two squads, red team and black team. The energy was high as the red team rose above the black with a score of 191.470-189.450. Although a competition, the gymnasts cheered loudly any time a member completed a routine, no matter which team.

First-year Brookelyn Sears made her Huskie debut, scoring a 9.450 on the floor routine and earned a 9.800 on the bars, the highest score of the meet.

“Brookelyn Sears is somebody who's probably going to challenge to be on all four events this year,” Morreale said. “She looked calm and collected and comfortable, so that was awesome.”

With the energy in the air, the Huskies showcased their talents. Junior Zoie Schroeder and seniors Cinny Lamberti and Allison Richardson each posted 9.750 on the balance beam.

“I’m super excited about the season,” Morreale said. “It's great to see the depth and the younger kids get out there. This is the kind of experience we need to get ready.”

The Huskies officially start their season 6 p.m. Jan. 12, 2020 at the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio. The team will face Kent State University for both teams’ first Mid-American Conference match.