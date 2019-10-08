Huskies dominate against EIU in 5-1 victory

DeKALB — Five goals from the men’s soccer team were more than enough to bury Eastern Illinois University Tuesday in a 5-1 victory at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex.
The Huskies scored five goals in a match for the first time since 2010 when NIU beat University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee 5-1 in the LeWang Cup game.
There were two goals in under two minutes after the opening whistle for the Huskies as they led Eastern Illinois University 4-1 at the half.
The Markanich brothers once again made their presence known, as sophomore defenders Anthony Markanich and forward Nick Markanich each scored in the first half.
Sophomore forward Miguel Maynez Jr. opened the scoring with less than a minute in and added a second goal 13 minutes later.
Senior forward Jan Maertins added two assists to his name, providing a pass for goal to Nick and Maynez.
Junior midfielder Alex Welch added a fifth goal for NIU, all but closing the match and sending EIU back to Charleston with its worst loss since 2015 when the Panthers lost to the University of Kentucky 6-0.
Junior forward Shady Omar scored the single goal for the Panthers.