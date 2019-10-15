Huskies have a shot at returning to DeKalb with Mallory Cup and second MAC win

DeKALB — After losing the Mallory Cup last season in its inaugural game, the Huskies hope to win the trophy this weekend against the Miami Ohio RedHawks. The Mallory cup honors the late Bill Mallory, who led NIU to its first Mid-American Conference Championship in 1983 during his three years in DeKalb as head coach.

Mallory also coached the RedHawks to a MAC Championship in 1973, the two teams have a history playing against each other and are currently tied in wins, 9-9.

Head Coach Thomas Hammock said he didn’t get to play directly under Mallory but his head coach, Joe Novak, implemented some of the same ideals Mallory did.

“It’s a big deal and this is why,” Hammock said. “I played for Coach Novak who coached with Coach Mallory and there’s a lot of similar traits between the two men. Coach Mallory spoke to our team quite frequently when I was a player, I played golf with him one year at a golf outing, and just his passion as a coach, you can see through [playing with him].”

When the Huskies faced the RedHawks Nov. 15, NIU lost 37-13 under former Head Coach Rod Carey. Redshirt senior safety Adam Buirge remembers the loss, and said it hurt to have the cup taken from them on their home field. Buirge said the loss will motivate the team to a high sense of urgency during practice this week. Senior offensive lineman Christopher Perez Jr. said he also remembers the loss and he knows how important the trophy is.

“We’re going to respect our opponent just like we do everyone else, but when it comes down to what we remember, we know what they did to us last year and we weren’t really happy about that so we’re gonna treat it like every other game but we realize there’s more meaning around this one and it’s really just the history between the two programs.”

The Huskies kick off against Miami Ohio 1:30 p.m Saturday in Oxford, Ohio at Yager Stadium.