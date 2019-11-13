Huskies hold a one-score lead heading into halftime against the Rockets

DeKALB — The football team has benefited from several explosive plays, allowing it to hold a 14-7 halftime lead over the University of Toledo Rockets.

The Huskies are averaging 7.6 yards per rush, with a 40-yard touchdown run making the difference.

Redshirt senior safety Trayshon Foster recovered an early fumble by the Rockets in the first quarter, but NIU failed to score on its following possession.

Toledo took the lead on the next drive with a four-yard touchdown catch by redshirt Devin Maddox, first-year wide receiver. The Huskies answered with a 36-yard touchdown catch by Daniel Crawford, redshirt senior tight end, to tie the game at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

NIU brought in redshirt junior quarterback Marcus Childers for a fourth down and short in the second quarter, which he turned into a 40-yard touchdown run to take the 14-7 lead.

The Rockets will receive the kickoff to start the second half on ESPN2.