DeKALB – Week 13 of the NFL season featured multiple former Huskie football players who represented NIU in big ways.

Guard Max Scharping once again played every offensive snap when on Sunday night the Houston Texans defeated the New England Patriots on primetime Sunday Night Football.

After the win, the Texans moved to 8-4 and are 1.5 games ahead of the Tennessee Titans in the lead of the American Football Conference South division.

Safety Jimmie Ward played on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. The San Francisco 49ers defender had 4 tackles, including one tackle for loss in the 49ers loss to the Ravens.

After Sunday’s loss, the 49ers move to 10-2 and lost their grip on the NFC West division to the Seahawks. They are now at a 5-seed team in the hunt for the National Football Conference playoffs.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake had a big game on Thanksgiving even though the Falcons lost to the New Orleans Saints by eight points. The former Huskie had six receptions for 57 yards, which was 9.5 yards per play.

The Falcons are now 3-9 in the season and have no chance of making the NFC playoffs after the Saints clinched the NFC South on Thursday.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay had himself a feast on Thanksgiving day carving up the Chicago Bears secondary. The former Huskie had 158 receiving yards on Thursday on 4 catches. Although Golladay had a big game, the Lions couldn’t beat the Bears. Chicago left Detroit with a 24-20 victory. The Lions, who are now 3-8-1, have no remaining chance to make the playoffs.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin did not play on Thursday for the Lions due to an injury involving his ribs.

Wide receiver Chad Beebe, from the Minnesota Vikings, is still on the sideline after a season-ending ankle injury. Although he is out, the Vikings are 8-4, second in the NFC North. The Vikings are the 6-seed in the NFC playoff hunt after week 13, even though they lost on Monday Night Football to the Seahawks.