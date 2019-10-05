Huskies lead Ball State at half

DeKALB — NIU’s football team leads the Ball State University Cardinals 17-3 at halftime at Huskie Stadium in the Battle for the Bronze Stalk.
Redshirt junior running back Tre Harbison has 123 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns early for NIU. Rain that was forecasted before the game arrived in the second quarter.
Redshirt senior linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis came up with an interception on the first play of the game, with Harbison scoring a 19-yard touchdown in response.
Harbison scored another rushing touchdown early in the first and set up a 24-yard field goal by redshirt first-year kicker Josh Richardson with a long run.
The Cardinals have only mustered a 23-yard field goal by senior kicker Ryan Rimmler, with a late drive ending with a fumble by redshirt junior quarterback Drew Plitt being recovered by NIU.
The Huskies will receive the second half kickoff.