Huskies lead Cyclones 34-31 at half

DeKALB — The men’s basketball team traveled to Iowa State University Tuesday to take on the Cyclones in NIU’s first road game of the season.

The first half has belonged to the Huskies, as they have never trailed in the game and hold a 34-31 lead at the break.

Playing the same type of defense the Huskies exhibited in the second half of their Saturday game against Northern Iowa University, the Huskies have held Iowa State to just 10-for-29 shooting from the field. The Huskies also hold a 24-15 advantage on the boards and have converted eight offensive rebounds into 10 second-chance points.

The Huskies reached their largest lead in the game when junior guard Rod Henry-Haynes nailed a long three-point shot that gave NIU a 26-15 lead with 7:22 to go in the half. From there, the Cyclones put together a 10-2 run and closed the gap, outscoring NIU 16-8 to cut the deficit to three.

Senior guard Eugene German scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Huskies in both categories at the break, while Henry-Hayes has added six points. Sophomore guard Rasir Bolton and redshirt junior forward Solomon Young have 10 points apiece for Iowa State.