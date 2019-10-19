DeKALB— NIU leads the Miami RedHawks 10-7 at halftime, and will likely have to win back the Mallory Cup without their starting quarterback.
Senior quarterback Ross Bowers was taken out of the game in the second quarter after he landed head first on the turf. Redshirt junior quarterback Marcus Childers has replaced the transfer from California, and has already scored a rushing touchdown.
Neither team reached their opponent’s side of the field until late in the first quarter when redshirt sophomore receiver Cole Tucker made a one-handed catch for 39-yards.
NIU turned Tucker’s catch into a 25-yard field goal by John Richardson, redshirt first-year kicker, to take the lead.
Miami junior running back Jaylon Bester scored the RedHawks’ first points with 36 seconds left in the half, rushing for a one-yard touchdown. The RedHawks will get the ball to start the second half.
