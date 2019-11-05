DeKALB — While college basketball teams around the country began their regular seasons Tuesday night, the Huskies had one more dress rehearsal remaining.
Taking on Roosevelt University Tuesday in an exhibition game ahead of Saturday’s home opener against Northern Iowa University. The Huskies had little trouble from the visiting Lakers in rolling to a 39-10 lead at the half.
The Huskies used a 16-2 run midway through the first half to jump out to a 20-4. Overall the NIU defense held Roosevelt to just 4-for-31 shooting in the first half and owned a 34-21 rebound advantage. The Huskies grabbed 14 boards on the offensive end and turned that into six second-chance points.
Senior guard Eugene German, who will begin the regular season just 428 points away from the all-time career scoring record, hit five of his eight shots in the first half to pace the Huskies with 14 points, while junior forward Chris Johnson grabbed eight rebounds.
The Huskies will open the regular season at 3 p.m. Saturday when they host Northern Iowa
