Huskies look to beat Iowa State for the first time since 1971

DeKALB — NIU’s last win against the Iowa State University Cyclones was Jan. 5, 1971 at the Chick Evans Fieldhouse in DeKalb. The Huskies edged out ISU with a 97-95 final score.

During the 1970-71 season, the Huskies played in the now-dissolved Midwestern Conference under the order of Head Coach Thomas Jorgenson. That season, NIU finished 13-10 and 4-4 in the MWC, clinching third place in conference.

Forward Cleveland Ivey led the Huskies in points per game during the 1970-71 season, averaging 20.2. Center Larry Turner averaged 9.6 rebounds per game.

The teams last met Dec. 4, 2017 in Ames when the Cyclones defeated the Huskies 94-80. Senior guard Eugene German led NIU with 28 points and two steals in the game.

The Huskies have an all-time record of 2-5 against the Cyclones, dropping their last three games against Iowa State.

The Cyclones will enter the game at 1-1 after falling to Oregon State University 80-74 on Saturday. Iowa State sophomore guard Rasir Bolton led the team with 16 points and Cyclone sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton contributed 15 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and two steals. Haliburton leads the nation in assists per game, averaging 13.

The men’s basketball team will head to Ames, Iowa, Tuesday to face Iowa State for its first road game of the season.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum.

NIU will be looking for its first win of the season after losing its opener Nov. 9 to the University of Northern Iowa 64-54 at the Convocation Center. German led the team in scoring with 21 points. Redshirt senior forward Lacey James pulled down 10 rebounds.