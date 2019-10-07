Huskies lose fourth MAC game, held under five shots on goal

DeKALB — Women’s soccer struggled to find the back of the net Sunday in a tough 2-0 loss to Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. This was the fourth straight loss in Mid-American Conference play for the Huskies.
The Huskies posted a high percentage of shots on goal, despite only trying five shots. NIU struggled again to get looks at the goal, putting four on frame. NIU allowed 21 shots, including nine on goal. NIU junior goalkeeper Megan Donnally had seven saves in the match.
“The biggest thing was our discipline in terms of our defending,” Head Coach Julie Colhoff said. “Just allowing people to get free shots, when all we needed to do was keep our feet in the same place in front of them and squeeze the space a little bit.”
In the eighth minute NIU first-year forward Nicole Barham attempted the first shot on goal of the game, but Zoie Reed, CMU redshirt senior goalkeeper, was there to make the stop.
In the 25th minute, CMU put their first shot on goal, coming from first-year midfielder Cassidy Pettinger, but Donnally picked up her first save of the game. In the 26th minute, CMU came back with another shot on goal, a header coming from sophomore midfielder Chesney Wargo, and Donnally again made the save.
CMU opened up scoring in the 34th minute with a goal from senior midfielder Marle Bringard. The Chippewas would go up 1-0 over the Huskies.
At the end of the first half, NIU trailed 1-0 to CMU. NIU was only able to put up three shots in the half, two being on goal. CMU was able to put up nine shots on goal, four being on goal. Donally had three saves in the half, and Reed had 2.
In the second half, NIU was not able to close the gap and gave up another goal. NIU attempted just two shots on goal, failing to find the back of the net. CMU attempted 12, with five being on goal.
In the 65th minute, Bringard looked to score her second goal of the game, but Donnally was there to make the easy stop. NIU charged back down the field in the 66th minute, but first-year forward Nicolette Gossage wasn’t able to find the back of the net, and Reed picked up the save.
In the 73rd minute, Cami Taylor, CMU first-year midfielder, was able to get a shot past Donnally, putting the Chippewas up 2-0 over the Huskies. Junior defender Alex Hebert was credited with the assist.
Senior defender Jennie Nailor got a look at the goal in the 80th minute, but Reed was there to make the stop.
NIU will return to the field at 3 p.m. Thursday against Ball State University at the Soccer Field at Briner Sports Complex in Muncie, Indianna.