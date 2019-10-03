Huskies post season best fifth-place at invitational

DeKALB — The women’s golf team took a step in the right direction with a top-five finish at the Johnie Imes Invitational in Columbia, Missouri hosted by the University of Missouri.
The Huskies were led by junior golfer Lauren Ingle for the second week in a row. The Huskies scored an even par 216, tying Brigitte Thibault, Fresno State University sophomore golfer, for sixth place. Ingle shot four-over par 76 in round one, but closed the gap and shot three-under par 69 in round three.
Huskie junior Caroline Klemp tied for 13th with Rachel Dupree, Oral Roberts University sophomore golfer, and Missouri first-year golfer Bri Bolden. Klemp shot best in round two, scoring one-under par 71. She finished with a score of six over par 222.
First-year golfer Jasmine Ly rounded out the top-three for the Huskies with a score of eight-over par 224, finishing in a four-way tie for 18th with Diana Velez-Gordillo, Florida International University junior golfer, Mizzou first-year golfer Sophia Yoemans and Hana Mimik, Wichita State University first-year golfer.
The Huskies’ total team score was 28-over par 892, finishing in fifth place out of 15 teams. Missouri took first place, scoring four-over par 868. Oral Roberts took second, scoring 11-over par 875. Fresno State rounded out the top-three with a score of 17 over par 881.
The Huskies will take a three-week break before traveling to Boulder City, Nevada to participate in the Las Vegas Showdown. Tee-off will be Sunday Oct. 27.