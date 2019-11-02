DeKALB — A change at quarterback has sparked NIU to some points, but the Huskies still trail the Central Michigan University Chippewas 38-10 at halftime.

While redshirt junior quarterback Marcus Childers started the game, senior quarterback Ross Bowers took over mid-way through the first quarter.

The Chippewas struck early with a 16-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Quinten Dormady to sophomore wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton on their opening drive. Then, junior tight end Tony Poljan caught a 40-yard pass from Dormady to set up an easy three-yard rushing touchdown run by senior quarterback Tommy Lazzaro.

With Bowers coming in, NIU was able to reach the CMU redzone to convert a 33-yard field goal attempt by Josh Richardson, redshirt first-year kicker. The Chippewas drove down the field for another touchdown in their next drive, leading 21-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The Huskies’ defense held CMU to a field goal on its next drive, allowing Bowers and the offense to close the lead on a nine-yard touchdown catch by Spencer Tears, redshirt senior wide receiver.

Two more passing touchdowns by Dormady set up the current score of 38-10. With snow and sleet starting to fall, CMU will receive the second half kickoff.