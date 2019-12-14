DeKALB — The Huskies had two victories and a broken 3000 meter record last weekend at the Fred Wilt Open at the University of Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Huskies did great in long jump, where sophomore Jazmyn Smith took third place in the finals with a 5.74 meter jump, and junior Kenyae Majors took fourth with a jump of 5.58 meters.

In the high jump finals, sophomore Taylor Ramsey tied for fourth place with Purdue junior Alexis Zatta at a height of 1.66 meters.

The Huskies were able to dominate in triple jump with the top two spots. Senior Jehvania Whyte took first with a jump of 12.79 meters, and sophomore Diamond Riley took second with a jump of 12.08 meters.

In the one mile run, junior Nora Finegan took third with a time of 5:07.49 seconds, and sophomore Victoria Robinson took a close fourth with a time of 5:08.67 seconds.

In the 200 meter dash, Huskie senior Remy Amarteifio earned a time of 26.70 seconds, taking ninth place in the final for the race. In the 600 meter run, Huskie senior Neshay Curtis took fourth place with a time of 1:38.24 seconds.

The big win for the Huskies was in the 4x400 meter relay where the Huskies, led by sophomore Taylor Tilmon, sophomore Kaitlyn Lewis, first-year Jahnetta Jones and senior Grace Harris, took first place and crushed the competition with a time of 3:47.29 seconds; the next team had a time of 3:59.13 seconds.

In the Grand Valley State Holiday Open, Ashley Tutt broke the NIU school record for the 3000 meter race with a time of 9:26.86, beating the previous record by 14 seconds.

The next race for the Huskies will be the Jim Green Invitational, all day, Saturday Jan. 11, in Lexington, Kentucky.