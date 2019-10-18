Huskies to face Mountaineers in Morgantown for second MAC match of season

DeKALB — After losing Saturday 2-1 against Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville, the men's soccer team will continue their string of MAC games today when they face West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The Huskies last played the Mountaineers Nov. 3 in a 4-3 loss for NIU. Senior forward Jan Maertins scored twice, staying aggressive with four shots on goal. Sophomore defender Anthony Markanich scored a goal and notched an assist.

2019 MAC Standings 2019 MAC STANDINGS Western Michigan Southern Illinois - Edwardsville Akron Bowling Green West Virginia Northern Illinois

The teams have played against each other eight times since 2012, with the record split at 3-3-2. NIU has not won a road game against WVU in that time frame.

WVU currently holds a record of 6-5-1. The Mountaineers are coming off a 3-1 loss Sunday to Western Michigan University 3-1, handing WVU their third straight loss. The Mountaineers have given up 10 goals in the last three games this season, while the offense has picked up only three goals.

The Huskies may be able to exploit WVU’s defensive struggles, starting up top with sophomore forward Nick Markanich and senior forward Jan Maertins. Both Huskies lead the team in goals with five and four. Although both forwards have cooled down with two total goals in the last four games, they have posted 17 shots together, eight being on frame.

Both teams have a record of 0-1 in the conference. Kickoff is at 6 p.m Friday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.