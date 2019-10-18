Huskies to face Mountaineers in Morgantown for second MAC match of season

Senior forward Jan Maertins and junior midfielder Alex Welch kick off Saturday after a goal against Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville during an eventual 2-1 loss at the Soccer and Track and Field Complex.

 Araya Benegas | Northern Star

DeKALB — After losing Saturday 2-1 against Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville, the men's soccer team will continue their string of MAC games today when they face West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. 

The Huskies last played the Mountaineers Nov. 3 in a 4-3 loss for NIU. Senior forward Jan Maertins scored twice, staying aggressive with four shots on goal. Sophomore defender Anthony Markanich scored a goal and notched an assist.

The teams have played against each other eight times since 2012, with the record split at 3-3-2.  NIU has not won a road game against WVU in that time frame.

WVU currently holds a record of 6-5-1. The Mountaineers are coming off a 3-1 loss Sunday to Western Michigan University 3-1, handing WVU their third straight loss. The Mountaineers have given up 10 goals in the last three games this season, while the offense has picked up only three goals.

The Huskies may be able to exploit WVU’s defensive struggles, starting up top with sophomore forward Nick Markanich and senior forward Jan Maertins. Both Huskies lead the team in goals with five and four. Although both forwards have cooled down with two total goals in the last four games, they have posted 17 shots together, eight being on frame.

Both teams have a record of 0-1 in the conference. Kickoff is at 6 p.m Friday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

More Sports Stories

Huskies travel for two MAC matches against East division opponents
Sports

Huskies travel for two MAC matches against East division opponents

  • Justin Kelley | Reporter Twitter: @K95Kelley
  • Updated

DeKALB — The Huskies will be tested on their two-game road trip, facing Mid-American Conference East division leader, the Akron University Zips Friday before heading east to Buffalo, New York, where the Huskies will face the University of Buffalo Bulls Saturday. Buffalo is currently last pla…

Hall of Fame includes several NIU and MAC stars
Sports

Hall of Fame includes several NIU and MAC stars

  • Marcel Carrasco | Sports Editor
  • Updated

DeKALB — NIU’s 2019 Hall of Fame class is packed with Huskies who etched their mark in NIU athletics. Cleats, sneakers, playbooks and hurdles are mere trademarks in the careers of the history-making athletes who represented NIU. The 2019 class includes the first Huskie drafted in the WNBA, a…

Tags