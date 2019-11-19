DeKALB — The NIU football team will need to muster a second half comeback against the Easter Michigan University Eagles, trailing at halftime 14-7.

Redshirt junior quarterback Marcus Childers got the start for the Huskies as senior quarterback Ross Bowers inactive tonight. Childers so far has 39 passing yards and 45 rushing yards.

EMU found the end zone first with a goal line rush by senior quarterback Mike Glass III to put the Eagles ahead 7-0 after the first quarter.

Glass torched the Huskies defense again in the second quarter, finding a wide open senior wide receiver Arthur Jackson III for a 36-yard touchdown pass.

NIU cut the lead in half on the following drive with Childers rushing a keeper eight yards for a touchdown, making it 14-7 as the teams headed to the locker room.

Eastern Michigan will receive the opening kickoff of the second half