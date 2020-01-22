DeKALB — Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay was named to the NFL Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday, becoming the first NIU alumus to reach the Pro Bowl since 2011.

Golladay, added to the roster to replace an injured Chris Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led the NFL with a career high of 11 touchdown catches to go with 1,190 yards.

The 2017 NIU graduate Golladay had touchdown catches in nine different games with five touchdown catches coming in the fourth quarter.

Golladay is the first former Huskies player to reach the Pro Bowl since running back Michael Turner earned the honor in 2011. Golladay will also be the first Lions wide receiver to make the Pro Bowl since Calvin Johnson in 2015.

Turner previously also attended the 2008 Pro Bowl, being one of three players in NIU history to make the Pro Bowl, each going twice.

Punter Tom Wittum represented NIU in the 1974 and 1975 Pro Bowls while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Defensive lineman Larry Brink was named to the first ever NFL Pro Bowl in 1950, as well as the one in 1951, while playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

Golladay will be joining the Saints' Michael Thomas, the Cowboys' Amari Cooper and the Packers' Devante Adams as receiver representing the National Football Conference.

The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl will be held at 2 p.m. local time on Sunday in Orlando, Florida. The game will be aired on ABC and ESPN.