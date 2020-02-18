DeKALB — Senior first baseman Jordan Larson was selected as the Mid-American Conference Baseball Co-Player of the Week award for his hot start to the 2020 season.
Larson and the Huskies opened the season this past weekend with a four game set against the Boston College Eagles, and Larson’s bat was hot all weekend.
In 12 at bats, he tallied seven hits, four RBIs and three walks. This earned Larson an impressive slash line consisting of a .583 batting average, a .625 on base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage on the young season.
Larson also played well in the field, maintaining a 1.000 fielding percentage against the Eagles.
The Huskies will try improving their 1-3 record 3 p.m. on Friday as they travel to Cape Girardeau, Missouri this weekend for a four game series against Southeast Missouri State.
