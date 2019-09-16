DeKALB — Men’s soccer notched their first win of the season and football took one on the chin.
Men’s soccer
Men’s soccer goes 1-1 on the weekend, losing to Marquette University and beating Bradley University.
Sophomore forward Nick Markanich opened the scoring early for the Huskies before Marquette went on a scoring onslaught, scoring three goals in nine minutes.
Markanich and senior forward Jan Maertins found the back of the net in a 2-1 victory against Bradley.
Women’s soccer
Loyola University – Chicago tallies a 2-0 victory in DeKalb.
Junior goalie Megan Donnally made her season debut for the Huskies.
Volleyball
Volleyball finished with a 1-2 record at the Cardinal Challenge in San Antonio.
Four Huskies had double digit kills in the lone win against Niagara University. Junior middle-blocker Kennedy Wallace led the way, hitting .455 with 18 kills.
Football
The Huskies got shellacked by Nebraska in their return to Memorial Stadium.
NIU struggled in every phase of the game in the 44-8 loss. Senior quarterback Ross Bowers threw for 248 yards and an interception. Redshirt sophomore tailback Jordan Nettles led all Huskie rushers with 43 yards.
Men’s golf
Sophomore Tommy Dunsire led the Huskies at the Badger Invitational in Madison, WI.
Dunsire earned his first top 10 finish after shooting four-under par in 54 holes. The team finished 12 out of 16.