Last week in NIU sports

Senior Courtney Woods (No. 4) drives through the lane for a layup Feb. 1 during NIU's 64-63 win over the University at Buffalo Bulls at the Convocation Center.

 Jarrett Huff | Northern Star

DeKALB — Men’s basketball won both of its games this past week and the women’s basketball team got a much needed win over the University at Buffalo Bulls.

Men’s Basketball

The Huskies defeated the Ohio University Bobcats 61-59 Tuesday with senior guard Eugene German leading the Huskies in scoring with 18 points. 

Saturday the Huskies capped off the week with a 70-55 win over the University of Miami–Ohio RedHawks, with German leading the way with 21 points. German became NIU’s all-time leader in points scored, with 2,000 career points. 

The Huskies improved to 13-9 and 6-3 in the Mid-American Conference. 

Women’s Basketball

The Huskies earned a 64-63 comeback win over the Bulls, with redshirt senior forward Ally May making the game-winning shot with 4.9 seconds left. Junior guard Gabby Nikitinaite and redshirt senior forward Courtney Woods led scoring with 15 points each.

The Huskies improved to 6-13 on the season and 2-6 in the MAC.

Men’s Tennis

Men’s tennis fell Friday to the University of Illinois–Chicago, 3-4, in Chicago. 

Saturday the Huskies fell to Valparaiso University 2-5 on the road, putting the Huskies’ record at 2-4 overall. 

Women’s Tennis

The Huskies fell to the University of Wisconsin Badgers 1-6 on Friday in Madison, Wisconsin. 

The Huskies bounced back from their first loss of the season with  back-to-back wins over the University of Milwaukee, 4-3, and Eastern Illinois University, 4-3, on Saturday in Rockford, Illinois. 

The team’s record improves to 4-1 on the season. 

Wrestling

Saturday, the Huskies beat Southern Illinois University–Edwardsville 29-9 and improved their record on the season to 9-4. 

The Huskies won seven of the ten bouts, scoring a pair of major decisions and pin victories on the night. 

Gymnastics

The Huskies defeated Central Michigan University Sunday at the Convocation Center, 195.075-194.550, with their best score of the season.

Sophomore Morgan Hooper won two events, which helped the Huskies secure the win.

