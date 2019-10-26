Maertins has special senior night, helps NIU to conference with over WMU

DeKALB — With the lights shining at their brightest, men’s soccer was able to win its final home game of the regular season Friday against Western Michigan University 3-2.

This game held a lot of weight to it. Not only was this the last home game, but this was also the Homecoming soccer game and senior night.

Senior forward Jan Maertins did not disappoint in his final home game as a Huskie. Maertins scored the first and last goal of the contest, helping NIU earn its second conference win of the season.

Jan Maertins “All the credit goes to the team,” Maertins said. “I can’t do it without the other guys. I am just happy in my last [home] outing in my college career. I'm just happy for the team.”

NIU Head Coach Ryan Swan was happy about his team and Maertins’ performance. Western Michigan led the conference in wins before this game and had NIU’s number for seven of the last eight games. This win to the Broncos snaps a three game losing streak.

“We have massive respect for [WMU], and I think arguably they have been the most consistent team in our conference the last few years,” Swan said.

Maertins’ first goal came at the 22nd minute after receiving a pass from sophomore defender Anthony Markanich in the box. Maertins controlled ball forward before turning back and taking on three Broncos defenders to score the goal.

Markanich either assisted or scored on all three of the Huskie goals. For the Huskies’ second goal, Markanich scored from the left side at a tight angle facing the net. Markanich’s shot was blocked by redshirt goalkeeper Issac Walker, but the shot still had enough power and got past Walker for NIU’s 2-0 lead.

The Broncos cut the lead in half at the 38th minute when first-year midfielder Antonio Rizzo scored on a volley after a header hit off the crossbar from first-year midfielder Dylan Sing. The score stayed at 2-1 until the half.

The Broncos were not done yet, as they opened the score of the second half to tie the game. The play started with a free kick. First-year midfielder Charlie Sharp saved the play after Sing had kicked it first. Once Charlie had possession of the ball, he did not forgive and punished NIU, leaving the score at 2-2.

Right before the 76-minute-mark, Maertins became the hero of the night when he scored his last home goal of the season to put the Huskies up 3-2.

Markanich started chasing down a loose ball, then passed it to his brother, sophomore forward Nick Markanich, who crossed the ball into the 18-yard-box. Maertins was poaching the six-yard-box area and connected on Markanich’s cross.

With this win NIU secured a home record of 4-2-1, their second year of winning the majority of their home games.

“It makes things much easier winning at home and when you have supporters at home to play in front of,” Coach Swan said.

The Huskies will now move up to second place in the Mid-American Conference, tied with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a 2-1 conference record. The Huskies overall record improves to 7-7-1.

NIU’s next game is set for Saturday against now MAC first-place University of Akron in Akron, Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.