DeKALB — The men’s basketball will begin their three-game home stand as it hosts the Western Michigan University Broncos 3 p.m. Saturday.

NIU improved its Mid-American Conference record to 3-3 with a 79-69 win over the Kent State University Golden Flashes. The Huskies handed Kent State their first home loss of the season. NIU had three players in double figures, including senior guard Eugene German with 17 points and redshirt senior Lacey James with 16. Sophomore guard Darius Beane matched his season-high, adding 14 points.

Western Michigan’s MAC record fell to 2-4 after a 90-79 road loss against the University at Buffalo Bulls. Despite the loss, the Broncos had four players in double figures for the third-straight game.

Western Michigan’s scoring was led by redshirt junior forward Brandon Johnson, who scored 18 points, followed by first-year center Titus Wright adding 16, matching his career-high. Junior guard Michael Flowers added 14 and first-year guard B. Artis White with 10 points.

The last time the Huskies and the Broncos metended in a 70-65 NIU win at the Convocation Center. The Huskies had four players of their own in double figures in the contest, including former Huskie forward Levi Bradley with 16, then junior forward Noah McCarty and then sophomore Rod Henry-Hayes adding 12 a piece and former Huskie guard Dante Thorpe adding 11.

With just over two minutes remaining in the game, NIU led by 11 points. The Broncos tried to storm back and went on an 8-2 run, but it was not enough to top the Huskies. NIU led by as many as 15 in the second half.

Following Saturday’s game, NIU will remain home and face the University of Ohio Bobcats 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Saturday’s game will be available on ESPN3.