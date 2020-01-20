DeKALB — The men’s basketball team will face the Kent State University Golden Flashes 6 p.m. Tuesday in Kent, Ohio.

NIU is 2-3 in Mid-American Conference play after a 66-64 loss Saturday to the Bowling Green State University Falcons. There were three players with double digits in Saturday’s contest with senior guard Eugene German scoring a game-high 19 points, followed by sophomore guard Trendon Hankerson with 13 points and senior forward Noah McCarty who added 10 points and 8 rebounds.

Kent State fell its recent road game against the Western Michigan University Broncos to drop its conference record to 3-2. The Golden Flashes were led by sophomore guard Anthony Roberts who scored 19 points, followed by senior guard Antonio Williams adding 15 and senior guard Troy Simons adding 12.

In the teams’ last meeting, Kent State topped NIU 78-68. The Golden Flashes shot 59.3% in the second half compared to NIU’s 40.7%. The Huskies went into the locker room at the half with a 30-28 advantage over Kent State.

Following intermission, the Golden Flashes went on a 7-1 run to put them over the Huskies. Kent State’s lead grew to as much as 15 in the matchup. Big shots from German, former Huskie Levi Bradley and then-sophomore guard Rod Henry-Hayes, brought NIU within 7, but it was not enough for a comeback against the Golden Flashes.

Tuesday’s game will be available on ESPN+.

Following Tuesday’s matchup, NIU will return home to face Western Michigan University at 3 p.m. on Saturday.