DeKALB — NIU’s men’s basketball team released its 2019 game schedule Wednesday, with 16 home contests.
The Huskies will look to improve off their even 17-17 record last season, including a 10-6 home record. NIU opens its season at home against the University of Northern Iowa on Nov. 9. The Huskies’ first road game comes against Iowa State University on Nov. 12.
The Huskies will play three home games in a four day span starting Nov. 15 against Coppin State, a 3 p.m. tipoff the next day against Rockford University and a game Nov. 18 against Longwood University.
NIU also plays two in-state road games against Western Illinois University and Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville, as well as a home game against University of Oakland to close their November schedule.
NIU’s December schedule will prove to be a challenge, with four road games against the likes of Saint Mary’s on Dec. 5 and Pittsburgh on Dec. 16. NIU will host one game at the Convocation Center before the New Year against University of Wisconsin–Green Bay on Dec. 21.
Mid-American Conference play for the Huskies starts on Jan. 4 with a road game against the University of Buffalo Bulls. NIU upset Buffalo in DeKalb last season for their first win over a ranked team since 1974.
The Eastern Michigan Eagles will be NIU’s first home MAC opponent on Jan. 11, followed by Akron on Jan. 14.
NIU hosts a pair of MAC opponents at the end of January. The Western Michigan Broncos will come to DeKalb on Jan. 25, while the Ohio University Bobcats will play a mid-week game at The Convocation Center on Jan. 28.
The Huskies host three conference home games in February. NIU draws Miami University of Ohio on Feb. 1, Kent State University on Feb. 8 and Central Michigan University on Feb. 22.
NIU closes their MAC regular season schedule with home games against University of Toledo on March 3 and Ball State University on March 6.
On the following Monday, March 9, the first round of the MAC Tournament begins with games at campus sites. The tournament quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game will take place in Cleveland, Ohio from March 12 to March 14.