DeKALB — The men's golf team took a step in the right direction Tuesday, finishing fourth in the Prairie Club Invitational hosted by South Dakota State University.
“It feels good getting wins over good programs such as [Central Florida University] and [University of Nebraska],” Head Coach John Carlson said. “A lot of individual performances that came with us cultivating a fourth place win.”
The Huskies were led by senior golfer Jordan Less for the third week in a row. Less scored a total of five-over par 224 through three rounds, tying for 11th place with Viktor Einarsson, University of Missouri first-year golfer, and Branden Meyer, University of Nebraska junior golfer.
Less shot one-over par 74 in rounds one and three to help keep the Huskies in the top half of the standings. Throughout three rounds, Less shot par 38 times, second most in the invitational.
Sophomore golfer Tommy Dunsire was the next highest ranking Huskie, tied for 14th with Jacob LeCroy, University of South Alabama first-year golfer. Dunsire shot his best score during round two, finishing with a score of one-under par 72. Dunsire finished one stroke behind Less with a total stroke count of six-par over 225. Dunsire managed to shoot NIU’s only eagle at the event.
The Huskies were able to get a boost in the last round from senior golfer Michael Mattas who shot two-under par 71, which helped the Huskies keep their fourth-place standing. Mattas finished 22nd.
“Mattas had us as the second best team of the day,” Carlson said. NIU shot 297 during the third round.
Mattas’ last-round score was able to offset Huskie junior golfer Russell Matos’ last round. Matos was shooting well through two rounds, but in his last round Matos shot a seven-over par 80, dropping him to 23rd.
“[Matos] got off to a slow start on the final day,” Carlson said.”[Matos] ended with a couple of bogies that were difficult holes to finish.”
The Huskies’ total score was 19-over par 895, only one stroke behind third place South Dakota State, and four strokes behind Sam Houston State University. The University of Missouri won the event with a score of five-par under 871.
In the end, Coach Carlson said he was happy with the improvement of the Huskies these last couple weeks.
The Huskies will have a break before taking the green again Oct. 21 through Oct. 22 when they participate in the Musketeer Classic hosted by Xavier University at the Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati.