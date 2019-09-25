Men's golf struggles at Inverness tournament, places 14th

DeKALB — Men’s golf continues to struggle this season, finishing 14th place Tuesday at the Inverness Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by the University of Toledo.
Senior Jordan Less was the team’s top performer, tying for 40th place over the weekend. Less posted a score of 10-over par 223, tying senior teammate Russell Matos.
Less started strong, finishing monday with a score of eight-over par 150, placing him in 34th place. Less shot a two-over par 73 Tuesday. This is Less’ second tournament leading the Huskies in scoring.
Matos played the tournament as an individual, placing 23rd after the first day. Tuesday, he finished with a final round of 76, dropping him in rankings.
First-year Luc Warnock competed in his first tournament as a Huskie, finishing with a tie for 77th. Warnock’s best round of the tournament was Tuesday with a seven-over par 78 to finish the tournament 22-over par 235, tying redshirt senior Scott Dunsire.
Sophomore Tommy Dunsire had his best round of the event Tuesday with a six-over par 77.
NIU’s best round as a team came Tuesday with 15-over par 299. The Huskies finished the tournament at 64-over par 916, seven strokes in front of last place Kennesaw State University. Texas Tech University won by eight strokes with a score of four-over par 856 over second place University of Tennessee.
The Huskies will be back on the green Sunday when they participate in the Jackrabbit tournament hosted by South Dakota State University.
The tournament will begin Sunday morning and end Monday at The Prairie Club golf course in Valentine, Nebraska.